Financial Survey: Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) vs. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Q2 has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oracle has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Q2 and Oracle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q2 -25.45% -7.20% -2.76% Oracle 25.94% 72.76% 10.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Q2 and Oracle’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q2 $315.48 million 13.07 -$70.88 million ($0.44) -191.39 Oracle $39.07 billion 4.30 $10.14 billion $3.46 15.83

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than Q2. Q2 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oracle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.1% of Oracle shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Q2 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Oracle shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Q2 and Oracle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q2 0 1 16 0 2.94 Oracle 1 17 8 1 2.33

Q2 currently has a consensus target price of $93.21, indicating a potential upside of 10.69%. Oracle has a consensus target price of $54.93, indicating a potential upside of 0.31%. Given Q2’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Q2 is more favorable than Oracle.

Summary

Oracle beats Q2 on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution. The company also provides Q2 Corporate digital banking solutions designed to support commercial end users; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Patrol, an event-driven validation product; Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform; and Q2 CardSwap that allows account holders receiving newly issued cards to automatically change their payment information with existing subscription and digital point-of-sale services. In addition, it offers Q2 Gro, a digital account opening, and digital sales and marketing platform; Q2 Biller Direct, a bill payment solution; Centrix Dispute Tracking System, an electronic transaction dispute management solution; Centrix Payments I.Q. System, an ACH file monitoring and risk reporting solution; Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System, a fraud prevention tool; and Q2 Caliper Software Development Kit The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. It offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and relationship management, procurement, supply chain management, project portfolio management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, and risk and compliance applications. The company also licenses its Oracle Database for storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, extend, and integrate business applications, as well as automate business processes. In addition, it provides a range of development tools, identity management, and business analytics software solutions for mobile computing development to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. Further, the company provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, virtualization, management, and other hardware-related software. Additionally, it provides consulting services, including IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade services; and customer support and education services. The company serves businesses, government agencies, educational institutions, and resellers. Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

