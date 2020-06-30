Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.98 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will announce sales of $59.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.96 million and the lowest is $57.00 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $712.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $559.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HA shares. Sidoti dropped their price target on Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 12.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after buying an additional 193,856 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 1,450.1% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 793,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 742,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,731,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after buying an additional 37,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after buying an additional 93,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HA opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 2.35. Hawaiian has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian (HA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.