Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.47 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) will announce sales of $194.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $226.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.00 million. Gulfport Energy reported sales of $458.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full-year sales of $806.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.00 million to $833.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $792.17 million, with estimates ranging from $729.38 million to $875.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $246.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.38 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 168.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on GPOR. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

Shares of NASDAQ GPOR opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Gulfport Energy has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 6.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPOR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 972.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 57,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 558.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 67,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

