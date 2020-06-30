Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) vs. Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Erytech Pharma has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Erytech Pharma and Pluristem Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erytech Pharma N/A N/A N/A Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -152.78% -101.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Erytech Pharma and Pluristem Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erytech Pharma N/A N/A -$70.18 million ($3.92) -2.15 Pluristem Therapeutics $50,000.00 4,383.46 -$35.31 million N/A N/A

Pluristem Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Erytech Pharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Erytech Pharma and Pluristem Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erytech Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pluristem Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Erytech Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.03%. Pluristem Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.88, indicating a potential upside of 46.31%. Given Erytech Pharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Erytech Pharma is more favorable than Pluristem Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.4% of Erytech Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics beats Erytech Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is preparing for the launch of a pivotal Phase III clinical trial of eryaspase in the United States and Europe. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has research collaborations with the Fox Chase Cancer Center to advance the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria and with Queen's University of Canada to advance the preclinical development of eryminase for the treatment of arginase-1-deficiency. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for hip fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various animal studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication; and nTRACK, a collaborative project with Leitat to examine gold nano particles labeling of stem cells. It also has a collaboration agreement with the NASA's Ames Research Center to evaluate the potential of PLX cell therapies in preventing and treating medical conditions caused during space missions. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

