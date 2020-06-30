Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $211.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 5,669 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $54,875.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon T. Holmlund sold 3,064 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $37,258.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,258.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,059,278 shares of company stock valued at $8,811,502 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,582,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $22,095,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,873,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.