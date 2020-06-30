Brokerages Anticipate Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) to post $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardagh Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Ardagh Group reported sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ardagh Group will report full-year sales of $6.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ardagh Group.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 47.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

ARD stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. Ardagh Group has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Ardagh Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Ardagh Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ardagh Group by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

