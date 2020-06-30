Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report sales of $268.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $207.30 million to $310.40 million. Gentex reported sales of $468.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.65 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GNTX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gentex by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after purchasing an additional 67,025 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in Gentex during the first quarter worth $3,388,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Gentex by 34.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 60,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Gentex by 23.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Gentex by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 362,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

GNTX opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.76. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

