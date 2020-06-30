Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRDO shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

PRDO opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $637,995.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $81,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,322 shares of company stock worth $733,729. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $240,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

