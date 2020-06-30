Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on PRDO shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.
PRDO opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.75.
In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $637,995.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $81,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,322 shares of company stock worth $733,729. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $240,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Perdoceo Education
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.
