Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will report sales of $51.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $52.20 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $52.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year sales of $206.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.12 million to $207.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $202.94 million, with estimates ranging from $202.17 million to $203.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million.

GSBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of GSBC opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The firm has a market cap of $549.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,680,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 222,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 33,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

