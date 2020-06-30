GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.57 Million

Brokerages predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) will announce $76.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.37 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit posted sales of $91.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full-year sales of $331.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $327.30 million to $337.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $311.49 million, with estimates ranging from $302.97 million to $320.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GasLog Partners LP Unit.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $91.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.79 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 13.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLOP shares. BTIG Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Pareto Securities upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOP opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

