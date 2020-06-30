$511.17 Million in Sales Expected for Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) will report $511.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $523.40 million and the lowest is $500.10 million. Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $557.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hain Celestial Group.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.64.

Shares of HAIN opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $11,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $809,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $5,108,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 680,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,168,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 734.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

