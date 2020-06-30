DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup cut DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

DVDCY stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.88. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

