ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ARKEMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARKEMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ARKEMA/S in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Get ARKEMA/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $95.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.57. ARKEMA/S has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $108.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARKEMA/S will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

About ARKEMA/S

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for ARKEMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARKEMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.