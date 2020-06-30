Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $290.70 Million

Brokerages predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will report $290.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $325.69 million and the lowest is $260.00 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $309.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTLS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $78.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Chart Industries news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $149,738.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,564.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,593,000 after buying an additional 88,004 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 135,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 79,671 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

