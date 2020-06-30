Analysts Expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Brokerages expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to post $1.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the lowest is $1.78 billion. United Rentals posted sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year sales of $8.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.53 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. United Rentals’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share.

URI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.13.

Shares of URI opened at $147.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $170.04.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,570,000 after purchasing an additional 74,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 337,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,747,000 after purchasing an additional 75,650 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 4,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,191,000 after purchasing an additional 157,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Earnings History and Estimates for United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

