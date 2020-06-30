Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Price Up 13% After Insider Buying Activity

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) rose 13% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.08, approximately 2,561,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 428% from the average daily volume of 484,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Specifically, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler purchased 7,575,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500,002.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 339,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $667,993.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,233,377 shares of company stock valued at $13,798,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Laidlaw restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $82.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

