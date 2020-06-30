Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Price Up 13% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) rose 13% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.08, approximately 2,561,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 428% from the average daily volume of 484,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Specifically, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler purchased 7,575,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500,002.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 339,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $667,993.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,233,377 shares of company stock valued at $13,798,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Laidlaw restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $82.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

