Zacks Investment Research Lowers Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Urovant Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Urovant Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Urovant Sciences from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Urovant Sciences stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Urovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $316.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.43). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urovant Sciences will post -6.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UROV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Urovant Sciences by 2,950.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

