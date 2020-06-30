Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tribune Publishing Company is a media company. It offers sports, entertainment, business, real estate and travel news and information primarily in the United States. The company operates local media businesses with titles including the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, The Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel, South Florida’s Sun-Sentinel, Virginia’s Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot, The Morning Call of Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and the Hartford Courant. Tribune Publishing Company, formerly known as Tronc, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Huber Research downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from an overweight rating to a sell rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of Tribune Publishing stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a market cap of $361.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Tribune Publishing has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $13.86.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.80 million. Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tribune Publishing will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tribune Publishing in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

