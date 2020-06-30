Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

HTHT has been the subject of several other research reports. China International Capital raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup downgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.01.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. AJO LP lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 773.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

