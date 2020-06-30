Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

Get Heska alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HSKA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Heska from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Heska from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $91.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $843.77 million, a P/E ratio of -91.16 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 9.89 and a current ratio of 11.21. Heska has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $110.90.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. Analysts predict that Heska will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $147,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,221 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $910,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,941 shares of company stock worth $2,741,842. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Heska during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Heska by 223.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Heska by 11.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heska by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Heska by 78.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.