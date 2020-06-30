Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $402.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $41.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith Wilton sold 3,713 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $31,040.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,506.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,442,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,072,000 after acquiring an additional 136,767 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,397,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 94,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,158,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 187,680 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,632,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

