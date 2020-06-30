Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLMAF. Peel Hunt cut shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

HLMAF opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 0.93. Halma has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

