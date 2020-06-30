HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HUTCHISON CHINA/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of HCM opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 1.12. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $29.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,631,000 after buying an additional 29,916 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,045,000 after buying an additional 86,398 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

