Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated and traded in the United States and operating in South America. Gran Tierra Energy holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Argentina, Colombia and Peru. The company strategy is focused on establishing a portfolio of drilling opportunities to exploit undeveloped reserves to grow production, as well as undertaking exploration to grow future reserves. “

GTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $0.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mackie downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.65.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.71.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.20 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 311,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 133,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,456,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 91,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,224,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 620,323 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 69,887 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,063,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 77,969 shares during the period.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

