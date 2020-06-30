Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellicheck Mobilisa is a leading technology company, developing and marketing wireless technology and identity systems for various applications including: mobile and handheld wireless devices for the government, military and commercial markets. Products include the Defense ID system, an advanced ID card access control product currently protecting over 70 military and federal locations. ID-Check is a technology that instantly reads, analyzes, and verifies encoded data in magnetic stripes and barcodes on government-issue IDs from approximately 60 U.S. and Canadian jurisdictions to determine if the content and format are valid. The company’s products are used to address government and commercial fraud, focusing on age verification, secure access control and software tools, driver’s license readers, and ID validation markets. Intelli-Check Mobilisa sells its products through its direct sales force and marketing partners. The company is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intellicheck currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

IDN stock opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $10.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 72.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth about $314,000.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

