Zacks Investment Research Lowers Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Sell

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Express, Inc. is a leader in transportation and logistics. Heartland Express provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction. The company provides truckload transportation service to virtually all markets east of the Rocky Mountains at any length of haul. Heartland Express transports a variety of goods, including automotive parts, consumer goods, paper and plastic products, retail goods, and packaged foodstuffs. The company serves the truckload transportation needs of the top shippers in America. Heartland operates in the United States and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HTLD. Robert W. Baird raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Heartland Express from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Heartland Express from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

