Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

HSII has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barrington Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $171.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.60 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.00%. Equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 71.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 240,243 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,198,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 120,049 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,052.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 55,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

