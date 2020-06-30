Brokers Set Expectations for Sienna Senior Living Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:SIA)

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.32.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$166.44 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Laurentian upgraded Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.75 to C$16.50 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.86.

Shares of SIA stock opened at C$9.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45. The company has a market capitalization of $670.39 million and a P/E ratio of 140.15. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$9.00 and a 12 month high of C$20.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,409.09%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

