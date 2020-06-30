Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.79

Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $3.21. Harte Hanks shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 68,202 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.72.
In other news, CEO Andrew B. Benett bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $37,355.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Griffin, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,177.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 71,439 shares of company stock valued at $182,732 in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Harte Hanks in the 1st quarter worth about $1,038,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Harte Hanks by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Harte Hanks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.
Harte Hanks Company Profile (NYSE:HHS)
Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.
See Also: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Harte Hanks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harte Hanks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.