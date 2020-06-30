Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.79

Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $3.21. Harte Hanks shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 68,202 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.72.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Harte Hanks Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew B. Benett bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $37,355.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Griffin, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,177.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 71,439 shares of company stock valued at $182,732 in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Harte Hanks in the 1st quarter worth about $1,038,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Harte Hanks by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Harte Hanks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Harte Hanks Company Profile (NYSE:HHS)

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

