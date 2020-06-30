Concho Resources Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Concho Resources in a report released on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 210.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Concho Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.04.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $50.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.85. Concho Resources has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,272 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,915 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,202,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

