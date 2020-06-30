U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.00

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.00 and traded as high as $5.91. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 20,500 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut U.S. Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The energy company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%.

About U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent.

