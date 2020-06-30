Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.81

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.81 and traded as high as $6.95. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 125,000 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on YTEN. National Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.87.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.15). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,660.40% and a negative return on equity of 464.23%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience Inc will post -6.16 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 185.61% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

