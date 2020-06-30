Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Itron, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Itron in a research note issued on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ITRI. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $62.05 on Monday. Itron has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.83 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $113,818.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $419,800.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $107,277.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,365 shares of company stock worth $355,565 in the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Itron by 1,196.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 2,944.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Itron by 331.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.