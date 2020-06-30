Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.71

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $1.85. Idera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 132,871 shares trading hands.

IDRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.12.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar acquired 3,039,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $4,620,061.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDRA. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 207,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

