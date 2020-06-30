Canopy Rivers (TSE:RIV) Trading Down 1.8%

Canopy Rivers Inc. (TSE:RIV)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.10, approximately 71,875 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 193,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Rivers in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 33.89 and a current ratio of 34.05.

Canopy Rivers (TSE:RIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canopy Rivers Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Rivers Company Profile (TSE:RIV)

Canopy Rivers Inc is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

