OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Trading Down 4.8%

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OERCF)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.70 and last traded at $35.70, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

OERCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America started coverage on OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OERCF)

Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Mail & Branch Network and Parcel and Logistics. The Mail & Branch Network division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, direct mail items and newspapers, print media, and parcels and packets delivered jointly with the mail; and provision of intelligent input, digital document, mailroom, and data and address management, as well as dual delivery, document scanning, and digital advertising services.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.71
Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.71
Canopy Rivers Trading Down 1.8%
Canopy Rivers Trading Down 1.8%
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 4.8%
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 4.8%
Nippon Shokubai Shares Up 6.5%
Nippon Shokubai Shares Up 6.5%
Swiss Re Stock Price Down 1.3%
Swiss Re Stock Price Down 1.3%
Pernod Ricard Trading Up 0.3%
Pernod Ricard Trading Up 0.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report