Nippon Shokubai (OTCMKTS:NPSHY) Shares Up 6.5%

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Nippon Shokubai Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSHY)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10, 122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nippon Shokubai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Nippon Shokubai Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSHY)

Nippon Shokubai Co, Ltd. provides ethylene oxide, acrylic, superabsorbents, performance chemicals, and catalyst and green energy materials. It operates through three segments: Basic Chemicals, Functional Chemicals, and Environment and Catalysts. The Basic Chemicals segment offers acrylic acids, acrylates, ethylene oxides, ethylene glycols, ethanolamine, secondary alcohol ethoxylates, and glycol ether.

