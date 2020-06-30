Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) shares fell 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.77 and last traded at $75.77, 1,082 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.80.

SSREF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Swiss Re to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

About Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

