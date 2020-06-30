Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.48, approximately 11,710 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 10,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

DVDCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.10.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

