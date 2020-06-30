GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:SHRG) Stock Price Up 13.3%

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:SHRG)’s stock price rose 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.09, approximately 132,250 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 409,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08.

In other GreenBox POS news, major shareholder Document Security Systems Inc purchased 323,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,853.52. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 824,513 shares of company stock valued at $65,961.

Sharing Services Global Corporation, a diversified holding company, operates in the direct selling industry primarily in the United States. It markets and distributes health and wellness products under the Elevate brand through an independent sales force of distributors. The company offers its products online.

