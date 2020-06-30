WISeKey International (NYSE:WKEY) Stock Price Down 0%

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:WKEY) shares were down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.90, approximately 36,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 12,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WKEY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WISeKey International in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut WISeKey International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT). The company offers microchips in various IoT sectors, including connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.

