iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.62 and last traded at $26.61, 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

