iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Trading 0.3% Higher

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.62 and last traded at $26.61, 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.71
Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.71
Canopy Rivers Trading Down 1.8%
Canopy Rivers Trading Down 1.8%
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 4.8%
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 4.8%
Nippon Shokubai Shares Up 6.5%
Nippon Shokubai Shares Up 6.5%
Swiss Re Stock Price Down 1.3%
Swiss Re Stock Price Down 1.3%
Pernod Ricard Trading Up 0.3%
Pernod Ricard Trading Up 0.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report