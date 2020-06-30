iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Shares Up 0.1%

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.99, 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.71
Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.71
Canopy Rivers Trading Down 1.8%
Canopy Rivers Trading Down 1.8%
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 4.8%
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 4.8%
Nippon Shokubai Shares Up 6.5%
Nippon Shokubai Shares Up 6.5%
Swiss Re Stock Price Down 1.3%
Swiss Re Stock Price Down 1.3%
Pernod Ricard Trading Up 0.3%
Pernod Ricard Trading Up 0.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report