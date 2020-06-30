iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.99, 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st.

