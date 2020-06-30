Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Trading Down 0.5%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $8.64, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.29.

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IOBCF)

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

