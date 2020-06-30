Strikeforce Technologies (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Stock Price Down 30.4%

Shares of Strikeforce Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SFOR) traded down 30.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.12, 345,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 31,172,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

About Strikeforce Technologies (OTCMKTS:SFOR)

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc operates as a software development and services company in the United States and internationally. The company develops and licenses various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access, as well as to protect network owners and users from cyber security attacks and data breaches.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Strikeforce Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strikeforce Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.