Strikeforce Technologies (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Stock Price Down 30.4%

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Strikeforce Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SFOR) traded down 30.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.12, 345,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 31,172,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

About Strikeforce Technologies (OTCMKTS:SFOR)

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc operates as a software development and services company in the United States and internationally. The company develops and licenses various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access, as well as to protect network owners and users from cyber security attacks and data breaches.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Strikeforce Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strikeforce Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.71
Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.71
Canopy Rivers Trading Down 1.8%
Canopy Rivers Trading Down 1.8%
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 4.8%
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 4.8%
Nippon Shokubai Shares Up 6.5%
Nippon Shokubai Shares Up 6.5%
Swiss Re Stock Price Down 1.3%
Swiss Re Stock Price Down 1.3%
Pernod Ricard Trading Up 0.3%
Pernod Ricard Trading Up 0.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report