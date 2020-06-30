Monash Absolute (ASX:MA1) Trading Down 1.5%

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Shares of Monash Absolute (ASX:MA1) were down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.99 ($0.68) and last traded at A$1.00 ($0.68), approximately 59,593 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.02 ($0.70).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 million and a P/E ratio of 4.83.

In other Monash Absolute news, insider Simon Shields 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th.

About Monash Absolute (ASX:MA1)

Monash Absolute Investment Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Monash Investors Pty Limited. It invests in public equity markets across Australia. It invests in the growth and value stocks of small-cap companies. Monash Absolute Investment Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.

