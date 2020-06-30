Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Trading Down 25%

Shares of Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) fell 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.92, 47,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 570% from the average session volume of 7,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADMLF)

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiary, Eastern Mining d.o.o Sarajevo, engages in the mineral exploration business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, barium sulfate, silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the Vare? Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.