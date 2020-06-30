Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) Trading 1.1% Higher

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.75, 3,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

