Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) Trading Up 41.5%

Mastermind, Inc (OTCMKTS:MMND) was up 41.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75, approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a market cap of $17.95 million, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.03.

Mastermind Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMND)

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns primarily for large corporate clients. It creates and manages digital content, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising, and communications and branding programs, as well as designs Websites.

