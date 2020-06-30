CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSKD) Trading Up 19.4%

Shares of CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSKD) were up 19.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.52, approximately 9,515,434 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 75,014% from the average daily volume of 12,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95.

About CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSKD)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

